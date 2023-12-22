Obi condemns planned demolition of houses for presidential fleet, says it’s inconsiderate

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, has described the planned demolition of about “200 houses” in the Nuwalege community of Abuja to make way for the expansion of the presidential fleet as an inconsiderate project.

Obi made said this in a statement via his official X handle on Friday.

According Obi, he was shocked and at the same time pained by the development, describing it as “an inconsiderate project at this critical time when the country is going through untold hardship.”

Obi said: “I am shocked by the recent report of the planned demolition of about 200 houses in the Nuwalege community in Abuja, to make way for the Presidential Fleet.

“I am again pained that we are embarking on such an inconsiderate project at this critical time when the country is going through untold hardship.”

Speaking further, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, said the focus should be on how to do away with the Presidential Fleet, or reduce it to the minimum, “to cut costs and save up for more critical projects to help the people, instead of demolishing people’s homes.”

According to him, instead of increasing the presidential fleet, the government should rather look for ways to reduce or eliminate costs.

“We cannot continue to encourage those who have kept us suffering to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle far beyond our legitimate means. A democratically elected people-oriented government must always care for the people, above itself.

“I, therefore, advise that we have a rethink, and most importantly, ensure that our fellow Nigerians are not rendered homeless for the sake of an unproductive presidential fleet.

“No nation grows or develops by subjecting the people to avoidable inconveniences to accommodate the luxurious excesses of its rulers,” he said.

