NGX: Investors lose N139bn in post-Xmas trading

The Nigerian capital market resumed from the Christmas holiday with a 0.34% dip in the All-Share Index (ASI) on Wednesday.

After five hours of trading, the ASI dropped by 254.6 basis points to close at 73,768.64 from 74,023.27 posted by the bourse on Friday.

Similarly, the market capitalization decreased today by N139.34 billion to N40.3677 trillion from N40.507 trillion recorded on the last trading day.

The market turnover also decreased to N12.93 billion from N16.58 billion.

The market breadth was positive as 38 stocks advanced and 21 declined while 59 others remained unchanged in 8, 901 deals.

Eterna Plc led other gainers with a 10% growth to close at N13.20 from its previous price of N12.00 per share.

Axa Mansard Insurance, Multiverse Mining and Exploration, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, and IMG completed the list of gainers with 9.96%, 9.95%, 9.93%, and 9.85% growth in their share prices.

UAC Nigeria led the price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N13.50 from its previous price of N15.00 per share.

Deap Capital, Caverton Offshore, and Royal Exchange are other losers with a 7.25%, 6.59%, and 6.25% dip in their share prices.

On the volume index, Jaiz Bank traded 35.321 million shares valued at N58.6 million in 201 deals followed by Transcorp with 31.059 million shares worth N278.8 million traded by investors in 668 deals.

Unity Bank traded 25.106 million shares valued at N40.4 million in 89 deals to complete the top three in this category.

On the value index, Geregu traded N6.057 billion worth of stocks in 208 deals followed by GTCO with N819 million stocks in 245 deals.

Airtel Africa traded N798 million stocks in 85 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

