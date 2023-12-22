NGX: Investors lose N145bn as market index dips by 0.36%

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N145 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

Today’s trading was the last before the Christmas celebration in the country.

The loss followed the crash in the market capitalization to N40.507 trillion from N40.652 trillion posted by the bourse the previous day.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) crashed by 0.36% or 265.7 basis points to close at 74,023.27, down from 74,289.02 recorded on Thursday.

The market breadth was positive as 32 stocks advanced, 19 declined, while others stocks remained unchanged in 6,333 deals.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration and Transcorp Hotel led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N13.97 and N63.80 from their previous prices of N12.70 and N58.00 per share.

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, United Capital, and Abbey with 9.95%, 9.79 and 9.52% growth in their share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

Consolidated Hallmark Holding led other price decliners as it shed 8.73% off its share price to close at N1.15 from its previous price of N1.26 per share.

International Breweries, Prestige Assurance, and ABC Transport with 8.33%, 7.84%, and 7.32% dip in share prices are other major losers today.

On the volume index, Universal Insurance traded 41.994 million shares valued at N10.9 million in 43 deals followed by Transcorp with 41.933 million shares worth N383.07 million in 544 deals.

Mutual Benefit Assurance traded 30.198 million shares valued at N14.9 million in 25 deals to complete the top three in this category.

Geregu traded stocks worth N6.622 billion in 232 deals followed by Seplat with N2.769 billion in 36 deals.

Zenith Bank traded N1 billion worth of stocks in 354 deals to round up the top three in the value index.

