NGX: Investors make N507bn, Multiverse, Transcorp lead gainers

Investors in the Nigerian capital market went home with N570 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed the increase in the market capitalization to N40.16 trillion from N39.66 trillion recorded the previous day.

In the same vein, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 927.6 basis points to close at 73,397.71 from 72,470.10 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

The market breadth was positive as 37 stocks advanced and 23 declined, while 56 others remained unchanged in 7910 deals.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration and Transcorp led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N11.55 and N7.70 from their previous prices of N10.50 and N7.00 per share.

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, E-Tranzact and Caverton Offshore with 9.97%, 9.73%, and 9.66% growth in share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

Tantalizer led other price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N0.45 from its previous price of N0.50 per share.

Other major losers in today’s trading are -Thomas Wyatt, The Initiative, and Juli Plc with 9.86%, 9.32%, and 9.23% dip in their share prices respectively.

On the volume index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded 89.454 million shares valued at N3.57 billion in 362 deals followed by Access Bank Holding with 59.715 million shares worth N1.36 billion traded by shareholders in 483 deals.

Transcorp traded 51.959 million shares valued at N374.5 million in 484 deals to complete the top three in this category.

On the value index, GTCO traded stocks worth N 3.578 billion in 362 deals followed by Airtel Africa with N2.492b stocks in 49 deals.

Access Corp raked in N1.366 billion in 483 deals.

