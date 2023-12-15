Equities market index down by 0.09%, investors lose N36.4bn

The All-Share Index in the Nigerian capital market depreciated by 0.09% at the close of trading on Friday.

After five hours of trading, the ASI dropped by 66.6 basis points to close at 72,389.23, down from 72,455.83 posted by the bourse the previous day.

In the same vein, the market capitalization dipped by N36.44 billion to close at N39.612 trillion from N39.649 trillion recorded on Thursday.

37 stocks advanced, 15 declined and 61 others remained unchanged in 6016 deals.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) and Cadbury Nigeria topped the gainers’ chart with 9.93% growth each to close at N38.75 and N16.05 from their previous prices of N35.25 and N14.60 per share.

John Holt, Infinity Mortgage Bank, and UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (UPDCREIT) with 9.85%, 9.73%, and 9.64% growth in share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

Universal Insurance led other price decliners as it shed 7.14% off its share price to close at N0.26 from the previous price of N0.28 per share.

Livestock Feeds, FBN Holding,, and FTN Cocoa Processors also shed their share prices by 5.00%, 4.92%, and 3.31% respectively.

On the volume index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded 51.077 million shares valued at N2.036 billion in 225 deals followed by Zenith Bank which traded 24.703 million shares worth N912.4 million in 420 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 24.496 million shares valued at N596.8 million in 463 deals to complete the top three in this category.

For value of traded shares, GTCO topped with N2.035 billion stocks in 225 deals followed by Zenith Bank with N912 million stocks in 420 deals.

UBA traded N596 million worth of stocks in 463 deals.

