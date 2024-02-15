NGX: GTCO, Geregu, UBA fetch investors N329bn profit

The Nigerian capital market investors went home with N329 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed the rise in the market capitalization to N56.9 trillion from N56.6 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 104,100.00 from 103,498.28 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth also closed negative as 24 stocks advanced, 26 declined, while 71 others remained unchanged in 8,168 deals.

University Press led other gainers with 9.96% growth in share price to close at N2.87 from the previous N2.61 per share.

Juli, Mutual Benefits Assurance, and Daar Communications also posted a 9.84%, 9.38, and 8.82% increase in share prices.

On the flipside, Unilever Nigeria led other price decliners as it shed 9.80% off its share price to close at N16.10 from N17.85 per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Stock market rebounds from trading losses as investors make N345bn

Julius Berger, Morison Industries, and May & Baker with 9.64%, 9.60%, and 6.52 cuts in their share prices completed the list of losers in today’s trading.

On the volume index, Guaranty Trust Bank Holding (GTCO) traded 56.605 million shares valued at N2.2 billion in 326 deals followed by Transcorp with 33.174 million shares worth N418.3 million traded by shareholders in 543 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 18.376 million shares valued at N452.9 million in 346 deals.

GTCO traded equities valued at N2.215 billion in 326 deals followed by Geregu with stocks worth N1.032bn in 334 deals.

UBA traded equities worth N452 million in 346 deals in today’s business on the floor of the capital market.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now