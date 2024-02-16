NGX: BUA, PZ among top entities as investors gain N887b

Investors at the Nigerian capital market went home with N887 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the rise in the market capitalization to N57.8 trillion from N56.9 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 105,722.78 from the previous 104,100.00 basis points.

The market breadth was positive as 24 stocks advanced and 29 declined, while 64 others remained unchanged in 8,395.

BUA Foods and PZ Cussons led other gainers with 10% growth in share price each to close at N357.50 and N30.25 from the previous N325.00 and N27.50 per share.

Geregu Power, Julius Berger, and Juli also posted a 9.90%, 9.88, and 9.70% increase in share prices.

On the flip side, Livestock Feeds and Flour Mills Nigeria led other price decliners as they shed 10% each off their share price to close at N1.71 and N35.10 from the previous N1.90 and N39.00 per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Poor performances by PZ, MORISON, others cost investors N183bn

Meyer, The Initiate, and Sunu Assurances Nigeria with 9.97%, 9.70%, and 9.18 cuts in share prices completed the list of decliners in today’s trading.

On the volume index, First Bank of Nigeria Holding (FBNH) traded 49.917 million shares valued at N1.39 billion in 408 deals followed by United Bank for Africa (UBA) with 3.899 million shares worth N912.4 million traded by shareholders in 437 deals.

Unity Bank traded 29.765 million shares valued at N75.7 million in 80 deals.

On the value index, FBNH traded stocks worth N1.398 billion in 408 deals followed by GTCO with equities worth N1.078 billion in 277 deals.

Geregu traded stocks worth N990 million in 388 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now