NGX: Investors lose N733bn as FBNH, Multiverse, MTN tumble

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N733 billion after First Bank of Nigeria Holdings, Multiverse, MTN Nigeria, and others crashed during the day’s trading.

After five hours of trading on Tuesday, the market capitalization crashed to N55.03 trillion from N55.81 trillion posted by the bourse the previous day.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 100,582.89 from 101,995.53 recorded the previous trading day

The market breadth was negative as 10 stocks advanced and 25 declined, while 83 others remained unchanged in 9,141 deals.

Africa Prudential and Omatek Ventures led other gainers with 9.86% growth each to close at N7.80 and N0.78 from their previous N7.10 and N0.71 per share.

Juli, Tantalizer, and Ellah Lakes also posted 9.73%, 8.11%, and 8.07% growth in their share prices respectively.

On the other hand, First Bank of Nigeria Holding (FBNH) and Multiverse Mining and Exploration led other price decliners as they shed 10% each off their share price to close at N30.60 and N15.30 from the previous N34.00 and N17.00 per share.

MTN Nigeria, McNichols, and Consolidated Hallmark Holding completed the list of losers in today’s trading with 9.94%, 9.79%, and 9.63% dip in their share prices.

Transcorp traded 44.412 million shares valued at N583.5 million in 535 deals followed by Access Bank Holding with 30.560 million shares worth N600.5 million traded by shareholders in 738 deals.

United Bank for Africa traded 26.514 million shares valued at N611.1 million in 518 deals.

On the value index, NASCON traded stocks worth N893 million in 549 deals followed by Zenith Bank with stocks worth N874 million in 535 deals.

Dangote Sugar traded stocks worth N768 million in 606 deals.

