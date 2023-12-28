27 Rivers lawmakers: Court extends order against INEC, PDP

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, extended the interim order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from taking any step against the 26 members of the Rivers House of Assembly who defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

He extended the order following an application by counsel for the lawmakers, Steve Adehi (SAN), and supported by Ken Njemanze (SAN), who appeared for the Assembly.

Although PDP’s lawyer, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), opposed the application, Justice Okorowo agreed that based on Order 26, Rule 10 of the FHC, the court had the discretionary power to grant the plea in the interest of justice.

The judge held that he was persuaded by the reasons given by Adehi and Njemanze that it would be better to grant the order in the interest of justice.

Okorowo, who adjourned the matter till January 24, 2024, for hearing of the applications, said: “Application for the extension of the order of the lifespan of the ex-parte order pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice is hereby granted.”

The judge had on December 15 restrained the commission and PDP from taking any action against the defectors.

He also stopped INEC from conducting a fresh election to fill the seats of the 27 lawmakers.

Okorowo equally restrained INEC, PDP, and the parliament from declaring their seats vacant and withdrawing their respective Certificate of Returns pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

