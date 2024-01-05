Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, January 5, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Alleged N37bn fraud: EFCC says Umar-Farouk didn’t snub invitation, releases NSIPA coordinator
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Thursday the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, did not shun its invitation contrary to claims in the media.Read more
2. Nigerian govt extends free train rides till January 7
The Federal Government has extended the free train ride till January 7 to reduce pressure on travellers returning to their various destinations after the festive period.Read more
3. Dangote Group HQs under EFCC scrutiny as FX allocation probe intensifies
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday stormed the Lagos head office of the Dangote Group, one of Africa’s largest conglomerate, TheCable reports.Read more
4. Afenifere secretary-general, Ebiseni, joins Ondo governorship race
The Secretary-General of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Sole Ebiseni, has joined the Ondo State governorship race.Read more
5. Aiyedatiwa pledges to sustain Akeredolu’s legacies
Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has promised to sustain the legacies of his late predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as well as pledging his support for the continuity of the regional security outfit, Amotekun.Read more
6. Ondo PDP disregards NWC, appoints acting chairman
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive committee in Ondo State has appointed the state Deputy Chairman, Tola Alabere, as the party’s acting chairman in the state.Read more
7. Customs makes N52.7bn as 2023 revenue in Kano, Jigawa
The Nigeria Customs Service generated N52.7 billion in revenue in Kano and Jigawa last year.Read more
8. Like NNPC, IPMAN says no plan to increase fuel price, warns against panic buying
Amid rumours of an impending scarcity and increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) which has triggered panic buying amongst Nigerians, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned Nigerians against panic-buying and storing of petrol at home.Read more
9. Lagos govt issues travel advisory to motorists ahead of Third Mainland Bridge closure
The Lagos State government has issued a travel advisory to motorists ahead of the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repair works.Read more
10. Construction workers, mechanics – Fiji targets foreign skilled workers to boost economy
The Fiji government has resolved to reform its immigration department to allow skilled workers from other countries to fill job vacancies in the Pacific island country.Read more
