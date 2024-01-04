Construction workers, mechanics – Fiji targets foreign skilled workers to boost economy

The Fiji government has resolved to reform its immigration department to allow skilled workers from other countries to fill job vacancies in the Pacific island country.

The Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua told journalists on Thursday Fiji was now at the point where the lack of available skills in critical areas threatened the country’s economic growth.

He said some of the most dynamic economies in the world, including the United States, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) got their skills from other countries, and Fiji needed to do the same.

The minister added that Fiji does not have enough construction workers, mechanics, and machine operators, and the immigration policy must adapt to the challenges.

READ ALSO: Abia moves to end ‘japa’ syndrome among health workers

Tikoduadua said the government would put forward in a matter of weeks, several simple process changes that would significantly cut the workloads of the immigration department staff and improve turnaround times on permit applications.

“Documentary requirements would be reduced, and payment as well as certification processes sped up,” he stated.

The minister said immigration officials would follow the lead of other countries hunting for scarce skills and identify priority skills sectors for which documentary requirements would be minimized.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now