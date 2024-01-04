International
Construction workers, mechanics – Fiji targets foreign skilled workers to boost economy
The Fiji government has resolved to reform its immigration department to allow skilled workers from other countries to fill job vacancies in the Pacific island country.
The Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua told journalists on Thursday Fiji was now at the point where the lack of available skills in critical areas threatened the country’s economic growth.
He said some of the most dynamic economies in the world, including the United States, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) got their skills from other countries, and Fiji needed to do the same.
The minister added that Fiji does not have enough construction workers, mechanics, and machine operators, and the immigration policy must adapt to the challenges.
READ ALSO: Abia moves to end ‘japa’ syndrome among health workers
Tikoduadua said the government would put forward in a matter of weeks, several simple process changes that would significantly cut the workloads of the immigration department staff and improve turnaround times on permit applications.
“Documentary requirements would be reduced, and payment as well as certification processes sped up,” he stated.
The minister said immigration officials would follow the lead of other countries hunting for scarce skills and identify priority skills sectors for which documentary requirements would be minimized.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...