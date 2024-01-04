Nigerian govt extends free train rides till January 7

The Federal Government has extended the free train ride till January 7 to reduce pressure on travellers returning to their various destinations after the festive period.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Lagos.

He urged passengers to book their tickets online to avoid crowds at the various terminals.

The NRC announced the free train rides for all its passenger services on December 21, 2023, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive.

The free service was slated to end on Thursday before the extension till Sunday.

