Tinubu appoints executive directors for NPA, NIMASA
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of executive directors for Nigeria n Port Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said his principal appointed Vivian Edet as executive director in charge of finance and administration for NPA.
Ibrahim Abba Umar was appointed as executive director, engineering and technical services, and Olalekan Badmus was named the executive director, marine and operations for the Authority.
For NIMASA, President Tinubu appointed Jibril Abba as the executive director, maritime labour and cabotage services and Chudi Offodile as the executive director, finance and administration.
Fatai Adeyemi will serve as executive director, operations.
