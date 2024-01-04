Tinubu appoints executive directors for NPA, NIMASA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of executive directors for Nigeria n Port Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said his principal appointed Vivian Edet as executive director in charge of finance and administration for NPA.

Ibrahim Abba Umar was appointed as executive director, engineering and technical services, and Olalekan Badmus was named the executive director, marine and operations for the Authority.

READ ALSO: Suspended NPA boss, Bala-Usman, tackles Senator Garba over ports authority’s financial transparency

For NIMASA, President Tinubu appointed Jibril Abba as the executive director, maritime labour and cabotage services and Chudi Offodile as the executive director, finance and administration.

Fatai Adeyemi will serve as executive director, operations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now