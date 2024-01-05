Tinubu to security chiefs: Failure in fight against terrorists, others not an option

President Bola Tinubu on Friday charged the heads of security agencies in the country to step up their game and rid the country of insecurity.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made the call at a special security briefing at the State House, Abuja.

He noted that the security agents have recorded progress in the efforts at eradicating security threats but charged them to do more to preserve the country’s integrity.

The president reminded the security chiefs that their efforts would be undermined if there was no “final victory” in the campaign against the criminals.

He also described the last December bombing of civilians in Kaduna State as a series of avoidable errors that cannot be repeated.

Tinubu said: “The success you are recording is undeniable. Nigerians are seeing it, but the avoidable errors, as witnessed recently in Kaduna, are unacceptable and cannot be repeated.

“I am pleased that coordination between all agencies has dramatically improved over recent months, but there is no room for celebrations until we can end this; until we can bring our troops back to their localities, and until we can free up resources for our critical economic expansion programme.

“I do not play with my intelligence reports. I have multiple lines of sight. The Navy and sister branches must step up their game to achieve our aims for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“All malign actors will be aggressively uprooted from our midst. Those working against the national agenda from within and without will meet justice. Your task is clear. We will sustain our momentum. Failure is not an option under my leadership.”

