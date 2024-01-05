Kidnapped travellers regain freedom in Rivers

The three travellers abducted by gunmen in Rivers State have regained their freedom.

The victims were kidnapped along the Obiri-Kwere-Airport Road near Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday.

She said the victims have been reunited with their families.

Iringe-Koko said: “The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Olatunji Disu, had a meeting with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers within the area of jurisdiction with tactical team Commanders and instructed them of adequate security measures in place to ensure those abducted on January 2, 2024, along Aluu-Igwuruta Road, should regain their freedom

“Following pressure and massive deployment of police presence, the victims were released and have reunited with their families today.”

