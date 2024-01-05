News
Tinubu approves Air Peace, two others for 2024 hajj operation
President Bola Tinubu has approved three airlines to carry pilgrims in this year’s hajj operation.
The Assistant Director of Public Affairs in the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Mrs. Fatima Sanda-Usara, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, listed the airlines as Air Peace Limited, FlyNas, and Max Air.
She added that the Federal Government had approved three other air cargo companies to airfreight pilgrims’ excess luggage.
According to her, the three air cargos are Cargo Zeal Technologies Limited, Nahco Aviance, and Qualla Investment Limited.
She said: “Consequently, the Federal Government concurrently approved an allocation of pilgrims from various states to each of the approved airlines as follows:
“Air Peace is to transport intending pilgrims from Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kwara, Ondo, Rivers states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
“FlyNas will transport intending pilgrims from Borno, Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe and Zamfara States.
READ ALSO: Tinubu dissolves Hajj commission board, appoints new chairman
“And Max Air with the highest allocation will be responsible for moving pilgrims from Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Oyo, Taraba, Kaduna, Armed Forces, Gombe, Jigawa, and Plateau states.”
She explained that the allocation of pilgrims to the airlines was in line with the subsisting Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia on the transportation of pilgrims under the government quota.
“However, state governments may choose to designate any of the approved freight companies to convey their pilgrims’ excess luggage.
“Should any state enter such an exclusive arrangement, the decision should be communicated to NAHCON accordingly.
“The Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Arabi, congratulated the approved airlines on their selection and called on them to gear up to facilitate smooth pilgrimage in the 2024 season,” the NAHCON spokesperson stated.
