Lagos govt warns nightclubs, others against sales of fake drinks

The Lagos State government has warned nightclubs, bars, and other entertainment centers in the state against the sales and distribution of fake drinks.

The Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture to the Governor, Idris Aregbe, gave the warning in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Friday.

He said the warning followed reports on the sale of fake drinks in clubs and restaurants across the state.

“We call upon all clubs, restaurants, and public places where drinks are sold to exercise due diligence in ensuring they do not purchase or serve fake drinks to unsuspecting consumers,” the governor’s aide stated.

He said the state would collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on the matter.

Aregbe vowed that the government would revoke the operating license of any entertainment centre serving or selling fake drinks in the state.

