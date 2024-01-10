Obaseki betraying me because he wants to play godfather —Dep Gov, Shaibu

The political fight between the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu for the soul of the state seems to be festering as there seems no end in sight.

Shaibu on Wednesday accuses the governor, Obaseki of betraying him by opposing his ambition to succeed him as the next governor of the state.

The deputy governor who spoke on Arise TV early morning show, stated that Obaseki wants to play the role of a political godfather in the state, a situation they both fought and agreed should never be.

Shaibu, categorically denied any formal discussions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regarding a successor to Obaseki, whose term ends in 2024.

He emphasized that their shared focus remains on serving the people and dismantling the influence of “godfathers” in Edo politics.

READ ALSO:EDO: Again, Shaibu dares Obaseki, explains why he went against gov’s wish

“Anyone who said I betrayed him is not correct,” Shaibu asserted. “We all agree as a group to fight godfathers – even the Governor pledged to fight godfatherism in the state.”

This statement directly challenges recent murmurs of friction between Shaibu and Obaseki, fueled by rumors that Obaseki might not openly support Shaibu’s potential gubernatorial ambitions. Shaibu’s interview appears to aim at dispelling these rumors and presenting a united front within the PDP on the issue of godfatherism.

However, Shaibu also used the platform to address potential criticisms around his own ambitions, stating, “It is not an Edo central or Edo north thing”, addressing concerns within the party about regional representation in the future elections, as both Shaibu and Obaseki hail from Edo central.

Furthermore, Shaibu took a swipe at his potential detractors, saying, “It is people who lack the charisma to sell themselves who are complaining.”

With tensions simmering on the issue of godfatherism and political ambitions within the PDP, the coming months promise to be filled with intriguing developments as political alignments and strategies unfold.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now