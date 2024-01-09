Politics
Court to hear appeal on ex-Oyo deputy governor’s impeachment February 8
The Court of Appeal, Ibadan, on Tuesday, fixed February 8 for a hearing of an appeal filed by a former Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, challenging his impeachment by the State House of Assembly.
The Assembly impeached Olaniyan for alleged financial recklessness, misconduct, and insubordination, among others on July 18, 2022.
Justice Bayo Taiwo of Oyo State High Court had on January 9, 2023, declared as constitutional, the process leading to Olaniyan’s impeachment and consequently upheld his sack by the lawmakers.
In the appeal, the former deputy governor listed the Assembly, its Clerk, the Chief Justice of Oyo State, the Attorney-General, and Kayode Christopher as respondents.
The appeal panel chaired by Justice Yargata Nimpa fixed the date after granting the application for an extension of time of brief of argument filed by counsel to the first and second respondents, Mr. Samuel Oyadoyin.
READ ALSO: Oyo deputy governor, Olaniyan, drags Assembly to court over impeachment plot
The panel also granted the motion filed by the appellant’s counsel, Mr. Kazeem Gbadamosi (SAN), to deem the reply brief of November 23, 2023, as properly filed before the court.
Before granting the application, the panel asked the Director of Litigation in the state’s Ministry of Justice, Mr. O.A. Ogunniran, whether he was opposed to it and he replied “No.”
Ogunniran is the counsel to the third and fifth respondents.
“The application for extension of time to file a brief of an argument of first and second respondents and the motion of the applicant is granted.
“The case is adjourned to February 8 for hearing,” Justice Nimpa said.
