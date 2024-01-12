Supreme Court rulings: APC demands apology from PDP for ‘reckless’ attacks on judiciary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to apologise to the judiciary for its irresponsible and reckless attacks on that arm of government following its defeat in the last year’s general election.

The PDP had last year criticized the Supreme Court for upholding President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election.

The party leaders and supporters also accused the Court of Appeal and the various election petition tribunals when the rulings did not go their way after months of litigation arising from the elections.

The APC was reacting to the rulings by the apex court on the outcome of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Plateau, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Abia, and Cross River States.

The Supreme Court upheld the victories of PDP governors – Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) in the rulings delivered earlier on Friday.

It also affirmed the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, success in the poll.

Yusuf represented the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the election.

The court on Thursday validated the Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno’s victory in the state governorship election.

READ ALSO: APC fires back at PDP over claims of December salary delay

In a statement in Abuja, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the party welcomed the Supreme Court decisions on election petitions challenging the outcome of the governorship elections in the eight states.

The statement read: “Assuming that it has any spec of decency left, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must tender an unreserved apology to the courts and our judges for the senseless, irresponsible, reckless, and unjustified attacks it mounted against the judiciary throughout this electoral cycle.

“In Lagos, Ebonyi, and Cross River States, the Supreme Court upheld the election of governorship candidates of our great party. However, the appeals in Kano, Zamfara, Bauchi, Plateau, and Abia states were decided in favour of other political parties and their candidates.

“While the Apex Court’s decisions will undoubtedly elicit mixed reactions and reviews, the decisions are final and binding on all parties to the legal contests. The decisions today provide a strong affirmation of the authority, vibrancy, and independence of the judiciary.

“APC has been consistent in its position that the judiciary must be left alone to perform its important duty of resolving disputes, including electoral disputes, as constitutionally mandated. The decisions today must serve as a rebuke to political opposition figures who vilified and denigrated our courts when judgements were handed against them in these same matters.

“We congratulate the winners, particularly our governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and Bassey Otu of Cross River State, and wish them the very best as they continue to serve their states and country. We urge everyone to remain calm and continue to maintain peace.”

