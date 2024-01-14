Metro
NDLEA bursts ‘skuchies’ factory in Oyo
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday raided a “Skuchies’’ factory in the Moniya area of Ibadan, Oyo State.
Skuchies is a chapman drink laced with hard drugs.
The NDLEA’s Head of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said 76.6kg of Indian hemp, 134gm of tramadol, 93gm of Rophynol, and 50 litres of skuchies were recovered from the factory operated by a 28-year-old suspect.
He added that NDLEA operatives arrested four suspects in a hotel off Ado-Ekiti Road in Akure, Ondo State with 524.5kg of Indian hemp on January 12.
“The operatives also nabbed a 26-year-old man at Ala Forest, Akure, and recovered 293.5kg of Indian hemp and a Dane gun.
“A 67-year-old man was arrested at Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State with 454 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 311kg loaded in his Lexus salon car on January 11.
“The NDLEA operatives nabbed a 43-year-old man at Ayangba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi on January 9.
“He was caught in possession of 43 blocks of compressed Indian hemp, weighing 22kg and three pinches of methamphetamine.”
