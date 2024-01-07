Metro
NDLEA intercepts consignment of ‘Colorado,’ arrests suspect in Lagos
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a consignment of “Colorado” a very strong strain of cannabis, imported from the United States.
The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
He said the substance was intercepted by the agency’s operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on January 1.
He said a 38-year-old suspect, Olorunfunmi Olakunle, was arrested in connection with the seized substance on January 6.
NDLEA sniffer dogs uncover cocaine in India-bound consignment
The statement read: ““A weeklong intelligence-led operation to get the receiver arrested was consummated on Saturday 6th January following the successful tracking and arrest of 38-year-old Olorunfunmi Saheed Olakunle who distributes the dangerous psychoactive substance to dealers across Lagos state,” the statement read.
“The consignment had arrived in the country on Monday, January 1 via Cairo on an Egypt Airlines flight marked as boxing kits.
“The suspect told investigators that he delivers such consignments to different recipients whenever his childhood friend, US-based Sagir Salami sends them. The latest shipment has a total weight of 1.80 kilograms.”
