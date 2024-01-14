NDLEA intercepts 300,000 tramadol pills at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives on Friday intercepted 300,000 tramadol pills at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the pills were smuggled into the country from Pakistan.

He added that various quantities of tramadol and Indian hemp concealed in soles of sports canvas shoes and headed to Oman were also intercepted at two courier firms in Lagos on January 9.

The spokesman revealed that another consignment of tramadol and Rohypnol hidden in spices and headed to the United Kingdom was also intercepted by the operatives.

Babafemi said: “NDLEA operatives nabbed a 24-year-old man in Katsina State on January 10 with 25.5kg hemp.

“The suspect was arrested during a buy-and-burst operation at Kurmi Primary School in Malumfashi, Katsina State.

“In the same vein, the operatives arrested one man in Gombe with 47 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 30kg and concealed in two sacks of groundnuts.”

