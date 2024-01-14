Moghalu backs planned relocation of CBN’s departments to Lagos

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has backed the recent decision to relocate the apex bank’s key departments to Lagos.

The CBN during the week announced plans to decongest its Abuja head office by moving 1,533 staff to other facilities in the city, Lagos, and understaffed branches.

According to a memo released by CBN, the affected departments include Banking Supervision, Other Financial Institutions Supervision, Consumer Protection, Payment System Management, and Financial Policy Regulations, among others.

Moghalu, who reacted to the development in a post on his X handle on Sunday, described the move as rational.

He said the market entities supervised by the affected departments are mostly in Lagos State.

READ ALSO: Moghalu recommends 50% cut in salaries, allowances of NASS members, political office holders

He also voiced concern over the disquiet caused by the move among staff of the apex bank.

Moghalu wrote: “I have seen reports of disquiet” among some @cenbank staffers over the Bank management’s decision to move some of its departments to the CBN Lagos office.

“I don’t see any serious basis for such disquiet. A new Lagos Office for the Bank was completed and inaugurated about 12 years ago while I was at the bank. As far as I can remember, it was under-utilized.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now