Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, 9th of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ortom to Buhari: Condolence message not enough, fish out killers of Benue people

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has expressly condemned the attack on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mgban community, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to do more than just send a condolence message over the attack.Read more

2. Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, denies alleged APC order to blackmail Obi in US

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has debunked reports that he refused an order by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to blackmail the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the United States.Read more

3. Taraba APC expels Senator-elect Jimkuta over ‘gross’ anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Taraba State chapter, has expelled Senator-elect of Taraba South Senatorial District, David Jimkuta.Read more

4. Moghalu apologises to ‘OBIdients’ after scathing ‘online dragging’

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, on Friday, issued a public apology to Peter Obi’s supporters, also known as ‘Obidients’, for referring to them as “unlettered and uncultured people of lazy social media age.”Read more

5. SERAP warns outgoing gov to reject unlawful life pensions, others or face lawsuit

As some state governors will be leaving their respective offices for the newly elected ones, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged them to reject unlawful life pensions and other entitlements.Read more

6. Investors trade N10.050bn at Nigerian stock market

The Nigerian stock market reported equity investors parted with N10.050 billion in 16,155 deals for 1.054 billion shares this week.Read more

7. Nigerians’ ‘Japa’ dreams help drive Int’l airlines ticket sales to $1.1bn in 2022

As more young Nigerians pursue their dreams abroad, international airlines, travel agencies realized a whopping $1.1 billion from ticket sales in 2022.Read more

8. Properties worth millions of Naira destroyed as fire razes homes, shops in Ilorin

Fire has gutted a paints shop, razing two bordering residential buildings in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.Read more

9. Suspected herdsmen attack Benue IDPs, many feared dead

Another attack on an IDP camp in Agan, in the Benue Local Government Area of Makurdi, has been confirmed by the Benue State Police Command, in which many people were killed by suspected herdsmen.Read more

10. Messi, Ramos fire PSG to victory at Nice

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos scored to help Paris St-Germain seal a 2-0 victory at Nice in a Ligue 1 game on Saturday night.Read more

