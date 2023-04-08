Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, 8th April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Soyinka responds to OBIdients’ criticisms, calls them ‘fascists’

Professor Wole Soyinka on Friday, criticized Peter Obi’s supporters for the attacks on his person, calling them “fascists.” Read more

2. 2023 elections prove Nigeria’s democracy is maturing —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the 2023 General Elections has demonstrated the power of the Nigerian electorates.Read more

3. Labour Party guber candidate in Lagos, Rhodes-Vivour, clarifies alleged links with IPOB

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party during the recent polls in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has clarified alleged links to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).Read more

4. Labour Party state chairmen say rumours of crisis handiwork of enemies trying to destroy party

Chairmen of Labour Party in the 36 states of the federation have knocked down rumours of crisis rocking the party both at national and state levels, which they say is the handiwork of enemies and fourth columnists trying to tear the party apart.Read more

5. Kidnapped Rivers APC lawyer regains freedom

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has disclosed that one of its lawyers, Dr. Godswill Dike, said to have been kidnapped by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been released.Read more

6. Sterling Bank delists from NGX, transfers shares to Sterling Financial Holdings

Sterling Bank has delisted its shares from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), transferring the shares to Sterling Financial Holdings Company, which has now been listed on the stock market.Read more

7. CBN to remove bank accounts not linked to BVN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to remove bank accounts not linked to the Bank Verification Number (BVN) system from the financial system in an effort to reduce fraud.Read more

8. Officer killed as gunmen open fire at Rivers police checkpoint

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one of its operatives, on Friday morning, by suspected gunmen in the state.Read more

9. Bandits kidnap over 60 persons in Zamfara, Katsina communities

Bandits have reportedly kidnapped no fewer than 60 persons in Zamfara, and Katsina States.Read more

10. Super Falcons defeat Haiti in World Cup warmup

In a FIFA Women’s World Cup warm-up game, Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons, overcame Haiti 2-1 on Friday.Read more

