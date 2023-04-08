Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, 8th April 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Soyinka responds to OBIdients’ criticisms, calls them ‘fascists’
Professor Wole Soyinka on Friday, criticized Peter Obi’s supporters for the attacks on his person, calling them “fascists.” Read more
2. 2023 elections prove Nigeria’s democracy is maturing —Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the 2023 General Elections has demonstrated the power of the Nigerian electorates.Read more
3. Labour Party guber candidate in Lagos, Rhodes-Vivour, clarifies alleged links with IPOB
The governorship candidate of the Labour Party during the recent polls in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has clarified alleged links to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).Read more
4. Labour Party state chairmen say rumours of crisis handiwork of enemies trying to destroy party
Chairmen of Labour Party in the 36 states of the federation have knocked down rumours of crisis rocking the party both at national and state levels, which they say is the handiwork of enemies and fourth columnists trying to tear the party apart.Read more
5. Kidnapped Rivers APC lawyer regains freedom
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has disclosed that one of its lawyers, Dr. Godswill Dike, said to have been kidnapped by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been released.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday 7th April, 2023
6. Sterling Bank delists from NGX, transfers shares to Sterling Financial Holdings
Sterling Bank has delisted its shares from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), transferring the shares to Sterling Financial Holdings Company, which has now been listed on the stock market.Read more
7. CBN to remove bank accounts not linked to BVN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to remove bank accounts not linked to the Bank Verification Number (BVN) system from the financial system in an effort to reduce fraud.Read more
8. Officer killed as gunmen open fire at Rivers police checkpoint
The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one of its operatives, on Friday morning, by suspected gunmen in the state.Read more
9. Bandits kidnap over 60 persons in Zamfara, Katsina communities
Bandits have reportedly kidnapped no fewer than 60 persons in Zamfara, and Katsina States.Read more
10. Super Falcons defeat Haiti in World Cup warmup
In a FIFA Women’s World Cup warm-up game, Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons, overcame Haiti 2-1 on Friday.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...