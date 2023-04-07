Kidnapped Rivers APC lawyer regains freedom

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has disclosed that one of its lawyers, Dr. Godswill Dike, said to have been kidnapped by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been released.

Dike, who is the brother to the state’s APC legal adviser, Barr. Azubuike Dike, was reportedly kidnapped at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by alleged PDP supporters after he took delivery of some election documents given to him by the commission.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Darlington Nwauju, who confirmed Dike’s release in a post on his Facebook page, on Friday, expressed appreciation to Journalists for showing courage in the face of the ordeal.

“Dr Godswill Uche Dike Esq is free…much thanks to all our friends in the media for showing courage and acting as responsible watchdog of society,” Nwauju’s post reads.

Meanwhile, members and supporters of PDP in the State, had continued their protest at the office of the INEC in Port Harcourt over the inspection of materials used in the last general elections.

The protest which began on Monday and led to a clash with supporters of the APC has been joined by some members of the State House of Assembly including the House Leader, Martins Amaewhule, Deputy Speaker, Edison Ehie and Chairman of Ikwerre Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Nwanosike.

The PDP, in a statement, on the development said it was embarking on the protest to demand for joint inspection of electoral materials and issuance of Certified True Copies of Result Sheets which the APC and its governorship candidate, Tonye Cole had been clamouring for.

