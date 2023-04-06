Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday 6th of April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Subsidy Removal: Nigerian govt gets $800m World Bank grant for palliatives

A $800 million World Bank grant has been announced by the federal government as a part of its palliatives efforts ahead of removal of subsidy on petrol.Read more

2. Obi breaks silence on leaked ‘Yes Daddy’ audio, says it’s doctored

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the immediate 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has described the leaked viral audio conversation between him and the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, as fake and doctored.Read more

3. Lai Mohammed denies saying INEC intentionally withheld results during elections

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, has debunked claims that he said the results of February 25 presidential election were intentionally withheld by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more

4. Unacceptable! Soyinka slams Labour Party’s Baba-Ahmed’s pronouncement

Nigeria’s literary maven, Wole Soyinka, has described as unacceptable the pronouncements made by Labour Party vice presidential candidate during a recent appearance on Channels Television interview.Read more

5. Police shut down Plateau State House of Assembly over speakership tussle

The Plateau State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has shut down the State House of Assembly complex over the ongoing crisis around the speakership position.Read more

6. NGX All-Share Index sheds 1,016.42 basis points as market loses N553.70bn

The equity capitalisation of the Nigerian stock exchange depreciated by –1.88 per cent on Wednesday, losing N553.70 billion.Read more

7. World Bank: Nigeria’s economic growth to remain sluggish at 2.8% in 2023

The World Bank has predicted a 2.8% slow economic growth for Nigeria in 2023 ahead of a new government.Read more

8. Kaduna govt reinstates 1,288 sacked teachers

Kaduna State government has ordered the reinstatement of 1,288 public primary school teachers out of the 2,357 sacked by Governor Nasir El-Rufai in 2022, for failing a competency test.Read more

9. Police arrest 21 suspected burglars in Gombe

Police operatives in Gombe State have paraded 21 suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy, possession of weapons, and burglary in the state.Read more

10. Lampard to return as Chelsea boss on interim basis

Frank Lampard is set to return to Chelsea as manager for the second time following the sack of Graham Potter by the Premier League side.Read more

