Lampard to return as Chelsea boss on interim basis

Frank Lampard is set to return to Chelsea as manager for the second time following the sack of Graham Potter by the Premier League side.

Lampard, who has been out of job since his exit from Everton in January, is set to hold sway at the Blues for the rest of the season as an interim manager.

The ex-Chelsea and England midfielder previously managed the Blues from July 2019 until January 2021, when he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

During that spell, Lampard guided Chelsea to the FA Cup final in his first season in charge, having joined from Derby County.

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League and drew 0-0 with Liverpool on Tuesday under Bruno Saltor – with 44-year-old Lampard in attendance at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are 11 points outside the top four, despite having spent more than £550m on new players this season.

They travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday and face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on 12 April.

It is yet to be made official but reports from Europe suggest Lampard would take over in a matter of days.

