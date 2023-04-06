Lampard named Chelsea manager for rest of season

Former England International and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has completed a surprise return to Chelsea for the rest of the season, replacing the sacked Graham Potter.

The club say Lampard will take charge while they carry out an “exhaustive process” to find a permanent boss.

“I want to do the best possible role I can and after that we will see what happens,” the 44-year-old said.

“I am not getting anywhere ahead of myself.”

Lampard, who has been out of a job since he was dismissed by Everton in January, previously managed Chelsea from July 2019 until he was sacked in January 2021.

His first game will be away to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday before a Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League, 14 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, despite having spent more than £550m on new players this season.

Announcing Lampard’s appointment, co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: “We want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.

“We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.”

