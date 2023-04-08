Foreign Minister, Onyeama, denies alleged APC order to blackmail Obi in US

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has debunked reports that he refused an order by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to blackmail the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the United States.

It was rumoured that Onyeama’s suspension from the ruling party had followed his refusal to carry out the task.

However, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in a statement on Saturday, described the allegations as mischievous, urging the public to disregard it.

READ ALSO:Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, blames religious manipulation for conflicts in Nigeria

Omayuli said: “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a story circulating on social media that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, has been suspended by his party, the All Progressives Congress because as alleged, ‘he was sent to the United States to blackmail Peter Obi, and he declined the request’.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs states that there is no iota of truth to the mischievous allegations.

“The general public is, therefore, called upon to disregard the story.”

