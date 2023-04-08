Politics
Foreign Minister, Onyeama, denies alleged APC order to blackmail Obi in US
The Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has debunked reports that he refused an order by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to blackmail the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the United States.
It was rumoured that Onyeama’s suspension from the ruling party had followed his refusal to carry out the task.
However, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in a statement on Saturday, described the allegations as mischievous, urging the public to disregard it.
READ ALSO:Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, blames religious manipulation for conflicts in Nigeria
Omayuli said: “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a story circulating on social media that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, has been suspended by his party, the All Progressives Congress because as alleged, ‘he was sent to the United States to blackmail Peter Obi, and he declined the request’.
“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs states that there is no iota of truth to the mischievous allegations.
“The general public is, therefore, called upon to disregard the story.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...