Peter Obi hits back at Lai Mohammed for accusing him of inviting insurrection

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the elections of 2023, has responded to the accusation of treason leveled against him by the Federal Government.

Obi responded to a charge of treason brought against him by the Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information.

Minister Lai while interacting with international media organisations and think-tanks on the just concluded 2023 polls on Tuesday in Washington DC said Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed Yusuf had been inviting insurrection since they lost the February 25 presidential election.

But in a series of tweet hours later, Obi said some people in high places are demarketing him, adding that there have been consistent efforts in some quarters to portray him quite contrary to what he is.

He wrote: “In the past few days, I have observed various campaigns of calumny directed at my person, with the latest being allegations attributed to the information Minister, Lai Mohammed from Washington DC.

“It is most unfortunate that these consistent efforts to portray me quite contrary to what I am, and my core values, is coming from such high quarters. Minister Lai accusing me of stoking insurrection is totally malicious and fictitious.

“I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I have never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state. Those initiating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against me.

” I am on record as always, advocating for peace and issue-based campaign and never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion. I am committed to due process, and presently seeking redress in the Court.

“I urge those engaged in this demarketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in such bad light. Our future generations deserve a new Nigeria, where they can live a secure and decent life like their counterparts in other climes. It is possible.”

