Crisis rocks Taraba PDP, as members kick against removal of acting chairman by Gov Ishaku

The Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been thrown into an internal crisis following accusations of imposition of a new state chairman by the outgoing governor, Darius Ishaku.

A statement jointly signed by two of the aggrieved members of the party, Usman Maiyaki and David Hilson, showed that the crisis currently rocking the party arose from the “illegal” removal of the Acting Chairman, Hon. Inuwa Bakari, by Governor Ishaku without following the laid down guidelines as enshrined in the constitution of the party

The statement added that after the removal of Bakari, the governor unanimously appointed Alhaji Abubakar Bawa who was his political adviser, to take over from Bakari without consulting the party executives.

The official said Bakari had shepherded the party to victory at the last elections as the acting chairman, as the party won in the state in the presidential and gubernatorial elections.

“Our party defeated its competitors in his ward and zone. To undermine this achievement and remove him and replace him with a candidate who could not deliver his zone to lead the party going forward is uncharitable,” the statement said.

“Hon. Inuwa Bakari has served the party in various capacities; as Director Mobilization, Publicity Secretary, Deputy Chairman and Acting chairman. His track records are outstanding and evident for all stakeholders to see.

“He is a team player, a loyal party stalwart and one who believes in the ideals of our party. It is a thing of surprise therefore, that His Excellency, throw caution to the wind in not allowing Hon. Inuwa Bakari to serve out his term as Acting chairman pending the state congress for that purpose.

“The appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Bawa is unacceptable and in bad faith.

“As concerned members of our party, we demand that the status quo prior to the elections be maintained in the interest of peace, unity and progress of the party.

“Let it be known to all and sundry that, Hon. Inuwa Bakari worked tirelessly for the emergence of our Governor Elect, His Excellency Lt. Col. Kefas Agbu (Rtd), in the just concluded gubernatorial elections.

“As concerned stalwarts and loyal members of our great party (PDP), we consider the purported appointment of Alh. Abubakar Bawa as unconstitutional and antithetical to the structure of the party.

“We implore, therefore, the party excos to revisit the constitution of our party and right the wrongs in order not to fracture our unity and undermine our collective resolve to build a great and dynamic party for all Tarabans.

“Specifically, the excos and relevant stakeholders of our great party are enjoined to see Chapter 5, section 45 (1), (2), (3) and (4) of our constitution. In section 45 (2), 47 (2), and 49 (1), the Acting Chairman Hon. Inuwa Bakari cannot be removed or replaced except by election during the state congress.

“In concluding, the purported replacement of Hon. Inuwa Bakari by His Excellency the outgoing Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku is unconstitutional, tantamount to breaching the peace and unity of our great party, it is also an attempt to make Hon. Inuwa Bakari and Alhaji Abubakar Bawa lock horns in a needless battle for position.

“It suggests that our party do not reward hardwork. In the interest of peace, we the concerned party members hereby demand for a reinstatement of our amiable Hon. Inuwa Bakari as the PDP Acting State Chairman, Taraba State,” it added.

