Court summons Gov Ishaku, service chiefs over Taraba clashes

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, to appear before it over alleged bias in setting up a panel to probe incessant communal clashes between the Jukun and Tiv tribes in the state.

Also summoned by the judge were the four service chiefs and heads of other security agencies, among others.

Justice Mohammed gave the order while ruling on a fundamental rights enforcement suit brought by a group of plaintiffs from the state.

The plaintiffs comprised an organisation of Tiv Tribesmen, Mdzough U Tiv; its President-General, Ihigagh Iorbee, who is a former Commissioner of Police; David Uchiv; Jacob Gbagede; Julius Kwaghkar and Dr. Yakubu Agbiye.

The respondents were Governor Ishaku, the Taraba State government, and the state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice.

The probe panel (4th respondent) and the 5th to the 12th respondents, comprising the chairman of the commission of inquiry, Justice Kumai Aka’ahs, who is a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and the seven other members, were also invited.

The judge directed the respondents to appear in court on August 26 to show cause why the Commission of Inquiry set up by the governor should not be stopped from sitting as prayed by the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs, through their counsel, Chief Sebastine Hon (SAN), had filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/955/2020 on August 14, alleging that the panel was set up by the state governor in bias against the Tiv people in the state.

They argued that the composition of the panel “is likely to breach the applicants’ right to fair hearing.”

