A cultist has no moral right to condemn OBIdients, Okonkwo takes veiled jibe at Soyinka

Obi/Datti Campaign Organization spokesman, Kenneth Okonkwo, has taken a jibe at one of Nigeria’s professors of note, Wole Soyinka, over his attacks on OBIdients.

While responding to the barrage of attacks that followed his condemnation of Datti Yusuf Baba-Ahmed’s Channels TV controversial interview, Soyinka had in a piece titled “fascism on course” slammed Obi’s supporters and described them as fascists.

The literary luminary who challenged Baba-Ahmed to a one-on-one interview, also branded the movement as one intolerant of criticism, however constructive, adding it was negative manifestation of democracy.

Okonkwo, who covertly responded to Soyinka in a tweet on Saturday, described him as a cultist who lacks the moral right to slam Obi’s supporters.

He added that the literary icon remains part of a self-confessed wasted generation in the country.

“I am so very proud to be an Obidient fighting for a new Nigeria and a cultist who is part of a self confessed wasted generation has no moral right to condemn a divine movement fighting for the destruction of the structure of criminality, corruption and impunity of that generation”, Okonkwo said.

Soyinka co-founded Pyrates Confraternity when he was a student in Ibadan, Nigeria, in 1952.

The mandate of the Confraternity was to fight for human rights and social justice in Nigeria. It would engage in peaceful protests against the Nigerian government and hold an annual colloquium

The Magnificent Seven—Wole Soyinka, Ikpehare Aig-Imoukhuede, Olumuyiwa Awe, Pius Oleghe, Nathaniel Oyelola, Sylvanus Egbuche and Ralph Opara—were motivated to challenge the congealing elitism of the upper-middle class in the Nigerian society of the 1950s.

Theories have however that cultism in Nigeria’s higher institutions stemmed from the Pirates Confraternity.

