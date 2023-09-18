QuickRead: Soyinka reopens presidential election debate. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

The Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, last week accused the Labour Party of trying to force “a lie” on Nigerians on the outcome of the February 25 election.

Also, the former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, during the week, praised ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s performance in his second four years in office.

These and three other stories we tracked dominated public discourse in the country during the week.

1. Soyinka reopens presidential election debate

On September 13, the playwright told an audience at an event organised by Africa in the World in South Africa that leaders of the Labour Party knew that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, did not win the February 25 election.

He also took a swipe at the LP leaders for trying to mobilise young people in the country to protest against the outcome of the election on the “banner of lies and deceit.”

He said: “This recent election – two things happened first of all. One party took over the labour movement, which is not my favourite movement, and then it became a regional party.

“I can say categorically that Peter Obi’s party came third not even second and the leadership knew it but they want to do what we call in Yoruba ‘gbajue’, that is a force of lies.”

Why it matters

The literary icon may have stirred further debates over the integrity of the February 25 poll, and the vexed issue of ethnic politics in Nigeria.

However, the position would not sit well with the LP leaders and the core of emotional party supporters, especially the youth, who argue that the full course of the legal process be exhausted before conclusions are drawn on losers and winners.

Although the resentments trailing the conduct of the election highlight the need for improvements in the country’s electoral processes, the opposition elements may have played into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) hands with their inability to forge a united front close to the election and they have themselves to blame for what eventually played out during the poll.

2. El-Rufai praises Obasanjo’s achievement

The former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on September 16 described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s second term in office as the most successful in Nigeria in terms of economic growth, job creation, and inflation rate.

El-Rufai stated this at an event organised by Africa in the World in South Africa.

He said: “If you look at Nigeria’s economic trajectory, the most successful four to five-year period of economic growth, job creation, and reduced inflation was the period of the second term of President Obasanjo in 2003 to 2007 when for the first time, the country went back into proper integrated planning and we also got lucky.

“Oil prices began to rise but we did not waste the windfall because we had planned. We had an excess crude account (ECA) that was based on the fiscal rule that any surpluses above a certain benchmark price of crude oil go to that savings account.”

Why it matters

El-Rufai may have admitted the failure of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and others before it to build on the foundation of economic prosperity laid by the Obasanjo administration.

The ex-governor’s remark, therefore, points to the leadership problems that have plagued the country and slowed down the quest for development in the last 16 years.

3. Ex-Kogi deputy governor’s switch to APC

A former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi, on September 12 joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Awoniyi, who was officially welcomed into the APC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, commended Governor Yahaya Bello for exceeding expectations despite the complexities and challenges of Kogi State politics.

He said: “I served as the deputy governor of Kogi State between 2011 and 2015. I know the state very well, and I can tell you that the current governor has done exceptionally well in terms of leadership and good governance. His humility is unmatched, and his ability to unite the people is remarkable.”

Why it matters

The defection of the PDP stalwart to APC has again confirmed politics as an interest-driven game with personal gain constantly influencing the decisions of the players in the system.

Awoniyi’s switch to the ruling party may have dealt a huge blow to the PDP’s hope of reclaiming Kogi State in the November 11 election.

4. CAN’s claim on Kaduna’s insecurity

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said on September 13 that at least 23 pastors had been killed by bandits in the state in the last four years.

Hayab, who disclosed this during a confidence-building meeting with Christian leaders from the 23 local government areas and the state Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba, said over 200 churches were shut down during the period.

He said: “Let me say this to you, commissioner, over 200 churches in Kaduna have been shut down. The Baptist has over 115 churches shut down from Birni Gwari to Chukun and Kajuru. The churches are no longer there.

“When you go to many churches now you will see many pastors who come from churches that have been shut down because they cannot continue, that is the kind of situation we are facing.”

Why it matters

Without a doubt, the CAN chairman’s remark highlights how the activities of bandits and other criminals have put the country on the brink in the last few years.

The continued attacks on soft targets not only have grave implications for national security but also reinforce the assertion that nowhere may be safe in Nigeria due largely to the inability of the security agents to counter the threats posed by the criminals.

Also, the inability of the government to move against corrupt elites profiting from the conflict in the North will make the ongoing effort to rid the country of its security challenges a herculean task.

5. UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities on September 11 lifted the visa ban on Nigerians.

The Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the news in a statement in Abu Dhabi, said the development was the outcome of a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The statement read: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday in Abu Dhabi, have finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travelers.

“Furthermore, by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.”

Why it matters

The claim by a UAE official a few days after the Nigerian government’s announcement that there were no changes in the travel status suggests that there are still more critical issues to be sorted out in the bilateral relationship between the two countries, especially on the repatriation of the airlines’ trapped funds.

Be as it may, the back and forth from both sides on the outcomes of the discussions means one of the two sides is being economical with the truth or a clear communication breakdown on what actually transpired at the meeting between the two leaders.

By Hamed Shobiye

