Politics
President Tinubu nominates two more ministers
President Bola Tinubu on Sunday nominated two more ministers for appointment pending their confirmation by the Senate.
The president nominated Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim to serve as the Minister of Youth, and Mr. Ayodele Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth.
This was made known on Sunday in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.
READ ALSO:Tinubu meets with defence ministers, service chiefs before travelling to India
According to Ngelale, Dr. Ibrahim is a medical doctor and most recently served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF). She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
On his part Olawande is a community development expert and youth leader in the governing All Progressives’ Congress (APC). He most recently served in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.
President Tinubu charged both nominees to ensure that they consistently reflect the dynamism, innovative zeal, and unyielding productivity that are synonymous with the young people of Nigeria as they discharge their duties.
