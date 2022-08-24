Actor Kenneth Okonkwo defects to Labour Party after leaving APC

Nigerian actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has defected to the Labour Party several weeks after he announced his resignation as a member of the All Progressive Party (APC).

A couple of weeks ago, the thespian stated that his resignation from APC was due to the party’s decision to unveil a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the coming presidential election.

Okonkwo announced his affiliation with Labour Party on his Instagram page Wednesday morning.

”t was an honour and a privilege to be welcomed into the Labour Party on the 23rd of August, 2022, at the Supreme God House, Apo, Abuja, by the entire executive of the FCT Labour Party, representing the National Executive of the Party,” he wrote.

The actor continued, “I feel loved and cherished by the visit of these distinguished officials of this people centric Party to our Chambers which culminated in my officially joining the Labour Party as a member.”

Okonkwo went on to state, “This will enable me to assist in my own humble way to the enthronement of His Excellency, Peter Obi, as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 for the good governance of our dear country which is so blessed by God but has been so battered by bad leaders.

I thank the Dynamics Ambassadors for Peter Obi (DAPO), of which I am its National Spokesperson, for facilitating my membership of the Labour Party for the enthronement of good governance in Nigeria.”

“I enjoin all citizens of Nigeria to join in this movement for the actualization of this divine mandate of Peter Obi come 2023”, he wrote.

