Nigerian govt approves N43.6b for road projects in Adamawa, Borno, 3 others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N43.6 billion for construction of roads in five states in the North-East.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting in Abuja.

The roads, according to her, are located in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, and Bauchi States.

She said: “Today, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development presented to the Council on behalf of the North-East Development Commission four memos.

“These memos were in respect of road reconstruction in five states of the North-East region namely Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Gombe, and Bauchi.

“In Borno, we have a 22.5km road that is to be reconstructed. This road is Ngom-Koshebe and Ngom-Zabarmari-Gongulong-Kajari road with the contract sum of N13, 553, 902, 668.95.

“A total sum of N 12.1 billion will be spent on the reconstruction of the 54km Mutayi-Ngalda Road in Yobe while N11.6 billion was meant for 53km Gombe-Abba-Dukurfi road in Gombe and Bauchi States.

“The Council also approved N6.2billion for the reconstruction of 32km Zabuna-Garkida Road in Adamawa.”

Farouq revealed that the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Housing would undertake the road reconstruction in the North-East.

“We are also in partnership and collaboration with the Nigerian Society of Engineers in the area of engaging reputable local consultants for the design and supervision of the major works in line with the executive order five for promoting local content in science, engineering and technology,” she added.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who was also at the briefing, said the Council approved N11.1 billion for the reconstruction of an intra-city road in Lagos State.

He said: “The council approved two memoranda presented by the ministry.

“The first was a contract for the reconstruction of the Mushin-NNPC-Apapa-Oshodi road at the sum of N11, 166,270,197.85 with a completion period of 20 months.”

He said the council also approved N9.1 billion as reimbursement for federal roads constructed by Kebbi and Taraba State governments.

