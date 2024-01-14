National Assembly extends recess by one week, to resume January 30

The National Assembly has extended its recess till January 30.

The parliament proceeded on break on December 30, 2023, and was expected to resume sitting on January 23.

The House of Representatives spokesman, Akin Rotimi, confirmed the extension in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the development followed an official communication from the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria.

Rotimi said: “I am directed to inform members that the resumption date for both Senate and House of Representatives has been shifted upwards from Tuesday, January 23, 2024 (earlier announced) to Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11:00 am prompt. All inconveniences are regretted.”

