NGX: Chams, Axa Mansard lead trading as investors gain N874.4bn

Investors in the Nigerian equities market pocketed N313.4 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the increase in market capitalization to N46.317 trillion from N45.442 trillion posted by the bourse on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index increased by 1,597 basis points to 84,640.89 from 83,042.96 recorded on Friday.

The market breadth also closed in the green as 66 stocks advanced and eight declined, while 48 others remained unchanged in 13,647 deals.

Chams Holding, Axa Mansard Insurance, Daar Communications, Tantalizer, PZ Cussons, and Sovereign Trust Insurance led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N0.2.53, N6.49, N0.99, N32.42, N0.55, and N0.66 from their previous prices of N2.30, N5.90, N0.90, N29.50, N0.50 and N0.60 per share.

Cadbury Nigeria, Jaiz Bank, and Wema Bank with 9.98%, 9.93%, and 9.92% growth in their share prices are other gainers in today’s trading.

READ ALSO: Transcorp, Ikeja Hotel, Unity bank, Sterling top list of stocks to buy this week

On the flip side, Abbey Mortgage Bank led other price decliners as it shed 9.52% off its share price to close at N2.47 from its previous closing price of N2.73 per share.

Julius Berger Nigeria, Custodian Investment, and Africa Prudential completed the list of losers with 3.54%, 3.45%, and 2.78% drop in their share prices.

On the volume index, Transcorp traded 66.895 million shares valued at N956 million in 819 deals followed by AIICO Insurance with 62.293 million shares worth N78.9 million traded by shareholders in 348 deals.

Wema Bank traded 41.573 million shares valued at N328 million in 328 deals.

On the value index, Nascon traded day equities worth N1.091 billion in 328 deals followed by Zenith Bank with N1.088 billion stocks in 539 deals.

Transcorp traded equities worth N956 million in 819 deals to complete the top three in this category.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now