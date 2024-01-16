NNPCL uncovers 83 illegal refineries in one week

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has uncovered 83 illegal refineries in Niger Delta in one week.

The NNPCL

“83 illegal connections were spotted in Rivers, Abia, Imo and Bayelsa States.

“In Abia, a drone shot showed pockets of illegal refineries in Owaza, while illegal oil connections were discovered in Olodiama, Bayelsa State, and Obuzor in Abia State.

READ ALSO: NAF destroys six illegal refineries in Rivers

“Five illegal oil storage sites were found in Central Boma and Cocoa Camp in Bayelsa State, while sacks of crude oil were found in Iba Rivers State and the contents confiscated.

“Also, 60 wooden and fibre boats were said to have been apprehended in Akwa Ibom, Delta State, and Rivers State.

Eight of these incidents reportedly took place in the deep blue water, 54 in the Western Region, 81 in the Central region, and 68 in the Eastern region.”

NNPCL said 22 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now