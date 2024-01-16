Business
NNPCL uncovers 83 illegal refineries in one week
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has uncovered 83 illegal refineries in Niger Delta in one week.
The NNPCL
“83 illegal connections were spotted in Rivers, Abia, Imo and Bayelsa States.
“In Abia, a drone shot showed pockets of illegal refineries in Owaza, while illegal oil connections were discovered in Olodiama, Bayelsa State, and Obuzor in Abia State.
“Five illegal oil storage sites were found in Central Boma and Cocoa Camp in Bayelsa State, while sacks of crude oil were found in Iba Rivers State and the contents confiscated.
“Also, 60 wooden and fibre boats were said to have been apprehended in Akwa Ibom, Delta State, and Rivers State.
Eight of these incidents reportedly took place in the deep blue water, 54 in the Western Region, 81 in the Central region, and 68 in the Eastern region.”
NNPCL said 22 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents.
By: Babajide Okeowo
