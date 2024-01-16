NGX: Investors gain N1.82tr as market index rises by 3.9%

Investors in the Nigerian equities market pocketed N1.82 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed an increase in market capitalization to N48.139 trillion from N46.317 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 3.93 percent to 87,971.10 from 84,640.89 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth also closed in the green as 75 stocks advanced, nine declined, while 34 others remained unchanged in 14,505 deals.

Transcorp, Sterling Bank Financial Holding, Berger Paint, Honey Well Flour Mills, Nigerian Breweries, Nascon Allied Industries, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Universal Insurance, Flour Mill Nigeria, and FTN Cocoa Processor posted 10% growth in share price to close at N15.95, N7.59, N15.40, N4.40, N41.25, N71.50, N0.44, N45.10, and N2.20 from their previous prices of N14.50, N6.90, N14.00, N4.00, N37.50, N65.00, N74.00, N0.40, N41.00 and N2.00 per share.

Wema Bank, BUA Cement, Unity Bank, Consolidated Hallmark Holding, Jaiz Bank and May & Baker with 9.96%, 9.96%, 9.96%, 9.94, 9.94 and 9.91% growth in share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors make N243.9bn as market index rises by 445 basis points

Royal Exchange led other price decliners as it shed 8.16% off its share price to close at N0.90 from its previous closing price of N0.98 per share.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration, Ellah Lakes, and Oando also shed 6.59%, 4.79%, and 3.60% in their share prices respectively.

On the volume index, Jaiz Bank traded 147.637 million shares valued at N497.4 million in 738 deals followed by AIICO Insurance with 128.340 million shares worth N123.3 million traded by shareholders in 401 deals.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) traded 61.073 million shares valued at N735.8 million in 423 deals.

On the value index, NASCON traded equities worth N2.570 billion in 487 deals followed by Nigeria Breweries with N1.415 billion in 231 deals.

UBA traded stocks worth N1.064 billion in 781 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now