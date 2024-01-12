NGX: Investors make N243.9bn as market index rises by 445 basis points

Investors in the Nigerian equities market went home with N243.9 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the increase in market capitalization to N45.442 trillion from N45.199 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 445.9 basis points to 83,042.96 from 82,597.04 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth also closed in the green as 47 stocks advanced and 19 declined, while 51 others remained unchanged in 11,697 deals.

Mutual Benefit Assurance and Sunu Assurances Nigeria led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N0.77 and N0.1.43 from their previous prices of N0.70 and N1.30 per share.

Ikeja Hotel, Unilever Nigeria, and Cadbury Nigeria are amongst the gainers in today’s trading with 9.96%, 9.94%, and 9.82% growth in their share prices.

On the flip side, Industrial and Medical Gasses Nigeria led other price decliners as it shed 9.15% off its share price to close at N13.40 from its previous price of N14.75 per share.

UPDC, Omatek Ventures, and Cutix completed the list of losers with 7.26%, 5.00%, and 5.00% cuts in their share prices.

On the volume index, Transcorp traded 54.438 million shares valued at N752.7 million in 883 deals followed by Access Bank Holding with 44.978 million shares worth N1.27 billion traded by investors in 613 deals.

United Bank for Africa traded 33.533 million shares valued at N1.06 billion in 672 deals.

On the value index, banking equities led the way.

Access Corp recorded traded stocks worth N1.270 billion in 613 deals followed by Zenith Bank with N1.167 billion stocks in 578 deals and UBA with N1.062 billion in 672 deals.

