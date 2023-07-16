Interpol arrests Nigerian fraudster for allegedly stealing $87m from blockchain firm

A Nigerian fraudster identified as Abayomi Segun Oluwasesan, has been arrested by operatives of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), for allegedly hacking into his company’s blockchain account and stealing the sum of $87 million.

According to the INTERPOL, the suspect who was working at a global crypto space, Afriq Arbitrage System, was arrested on Friday alongside an unnamed accomplice.

The international police said that Abayomi who started working with the company on June 15, 2022 as a web developer, hacked the platform at a time when his boss, Jesam Micheal went for a liver transplant surgery outside the country and entrusted the codes to him.

READ ALSO:EFCC arrests ex-convict, 54 others for Internet fraud in Oyo

“The suspect, Abayomi Segun Oluwasesan, who was entrusted with the sensitive data for the smooth operations of the company, engaged the services of his cohorts, disrupting the smooth operations of the platform and stealing hard-earned investors’ money running into several billions. He withdrew at least $87 million which he spent flamboyantly,” the INTERPOL said.

“He opened a car dealership known as Fidoray Autos and imported over 30 exotic vehicles. He also bought a house and acquired residence permits in the United Kingdom, same as Tanzania and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“One of the plazas he acquired in Lagos was to the tune of N450 million, landed properties around Dangote refineries to the tune of N1 billion, and splashed a billion naira on the interior decoration of his hotel in Mainland, Lagos State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now