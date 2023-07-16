Anambra police arrests woman for beating her 75-yr-old mother in viral video

The Anambra State police command has arrested a middle-aged woman, Ukamaka Udugbo, who was seen in a viral video beating her mother said to be 75-years-old.

The Divisional Police Officer of Abagana Police station, SP Ifeanyi Umeh, who confirmed the arrest of Udugbo to journalists on Saturday, said the suspect, a native of Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, was arrested when an NGO, 50-50 Action Group of the WomenAid Collective (WACOL), reported the matter at the Division.

Umeh said that the police station was informed about how the suspect had been physically assaulting her septuagenarian mother and immediate action initiated which led to the arrest of the accused.

The chairperson of the NGO in the council, Mrs Ify Unachukwu, who also confirmed the arrest of Udugbo, described the act as “very unfortunate for a daughter to beat her aged mother.”

“I am shocked because Udugbo is one of the women leaders in the community both in the church and her village. She attends the general meeting where we preach against violence against women,” Unachukwu said.

“We are going to strip her of all her positions in the church and the community because she went against our rules and regulations,” she added.

The disturbing video became viral on Friday where Udugbo, said to be in her 50s, was seen beating her aged mother, Mrs Theresa Nwaokaka of Obe-Orofia while bathing her outside her house in Obeagu Umudun in Abagana.

Residents of the community who spoke to newsmen said the elderly woman had been living with her daughter for years and during the period, Udugbo was in the habit of beating her and assaulting her and all appeals by neighbours and family for her to stop had been futile.

