Metro
Anambra police arrests woman for beating her 75-yr-old mother in viral video
The Anambra State police command has arrested a middle-aged woman, Ukamaka Udugbo, who was seen in a viral video beating her mother said to be 75-years-old.
The Divisional Police Officer of Abagana Police station, SP Ifeanyi Umeh, who confirmed the arrest of Udugbo to journalists on Saturday, said the suspect, a native of Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, was arrested when an NGO, 50-50 Action Group of the WomenAid Collective (WACOL), reported the matter at the Division.
Umeh said that the police station was informed about how the suspect had been physically assaulting her septuagenarian mother and immediate action initiated which led to the arrest of the accused.
The chairperson of the NGO in the council, Mrs Ify Unachukwu, who also confirmed the arrest of Udugbo, described the act as “very unfortunate for a daughter to beat her aged mother.”
READ ALSO:Police kills suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Anambra
“I am shocked because Udugbo is one of the women leaders in the community both in the church and her village. She attends the general meeting where we preach against violence against women,” Unachukwu said.
“We are going to strip her of all her positions in the church and the community because she went against our rules and regulations,” she added.
The disturbing video became viral on Friday where Udugbo, said to be in her 50s, was seen beating her aged mother, Mrs Theresa Nwaokaka of Obe-Orofia while bathing her outside her house in Obeagu Umudun in Abagana.
Residents of the community who spoke to newsmen said the elderly woman had been living with her daughter for years and during the period, Udugbo was in the habit of beating her and assaulting her and all appeals by neighbours and family for her to stop had been futile.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...