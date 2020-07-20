Anambra police arrests robbers who dispossessed businessman of foreign currencies

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested three armed robbery suspects who were said to have dispossessed a businessman of dollar and euro currencies.

According to a statement on Sunday by the spokesman of the command, Haruna Mohammed, the suspects bought two tricycles and a shuttle bus with the stolen money.

It was gathered that the suspects had been terrorising people in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state for some years.

Mohammed further disclosed that firearms, ammunition and other incriminating items were recovered from them.

He said the arrest suspects identified as Onyebuchi Osadebe, 28, from Akwu Ukwu in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State; Chibuike Ebere, 23, from the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State; and Umoke Kelechi, 22, of the Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, followed “actionable intelligence” by the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Read also: ANAMBRA: Police order senior officer to submit self for COVID-19 test, as persistent cough causes panic

The PPRO: “The syndicate had on July 11, 2020, around 6.15am at Umuibu village, Akwu Ukwu, allegedly robbed one Emmanuel Obi at gunpoint and dispossessed him of N700,000, €8,000, $3,000 and some phones.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest included one pump action gun, one fabricated gun, four live cartridges, N610,000, €4,600, $600, one shuttle bus newly purchased with the victim’s money, two new tricycles and three phones stolen from the victim.

“Suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing after which they will be brought to justice.”

Join the conversation

Opinions