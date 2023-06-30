Business
Dangote’s wealth drops by $3.11bn, retains position atop Africa’s rich list
The founder of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has retained its position as Africa’s richest man in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The Kano State-born businessman was ranked ahead of South African billionaire, Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, Natie Kirsh, and Naguib Sawiris in the continent’s richest list released by the United States-based media organization on Friday.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Dangote is worth $15.6 billion as of Thursday although his wealth has depleted by $3.11 billion in the last six months.
Rupert and his family took second place on Africa’s richest list with a $13.3 billion net worth and a year-to-date increase of $2.51 billion.
His fellow countryman, Nicky Oppenheimer, with an estimated net worth of $9.0 billion followed in third place.
Natie Kirsh was ranked fourth with a $7.49 billion net worth after his wealth grew by $38.3 million between January and June.
Egypt’s Nassef Sawiris occupied the fifth position with $7.41 billion. He recorded $389 million growth in his wealth in the first half of the year.
Nassef’s brother, Naguib, took the sixth position following an $835 million year-to-date increase in his wealth, which pushed his net worth to $5.94 billion.
