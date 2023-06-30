Mercedes recalls over 140,000 cars over fuel pump defect in US

German carmaker Mercedes has recalled more than 140,000 vehicles in the United States due to problems with the fuel pump.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a statement on Friday in Washington up to 143,551 cars made between 2021 and 2023 are affected.

The vehicles include models of the C-, E- and S-Class as well as the SUV types GLC, GLE, and GLS.

G-Class SUVs are also listed among the vehicles recalled by the firm.

Dealers, according to the regulator, would replace the fuel pump free of charge.

“A malfunction of the pump could increase the risk of an accident, “ NHTSA added.

