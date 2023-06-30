Business
‘We need to stop bleeding of our finances,’ Tinubu opens up on fuel subsidy , exchange rates
President Bola Tinubu said on Thursday he approved the unification of the foreign exchange rates in the official and black markets to end the financial haemorrhage in Nigeria.
The president, who stated this in a statement issued by his media aide, Dele Alake, said he could have benefited from the rot by allowing it to continue but opted to act in the interest of Nigerians.
He said: “I could afford to share the benefit by participating in the arbitrage, but God forbid! That’s not why you voted for me.”
Tinubu stressed that the decision to unify the exchange rates alongside the fuel subsidy removal was to stop the bleeding of the country’s finances.
The president insisted that it was important to end fuel subsidies and unify the multiple foreign exchange rates in the early days of his government.
READ ALSO:Why Buhari delayed fuel subsidy removal, forex unification – Garba Shehu
“We need to take the steps to stop the bleeding of our finances through speedy action on fuel subsidy. We have no choice.
“We will work together with an open-door policy. We will bring Nigeria from the brink of a resilient economy. I want us to be partners so that we can rescue our land and make it a born-again nation,” the president added.
Tinubu had in his inaugural address on May 29 ended the fuel subsidy regime after several failed attempts by successive governments in the country.
He also approved the unification of the naira-to-dollar exchange rates in a bid to stabilize the Nigerian currency.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...